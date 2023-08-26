Azerbaijan celebrates Lachin City Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lachin City Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan for the first time today.

On that day, Azerbaijani Army units took full control of the city of Lachin, as well as the villages of Zabukh and Sus.

According to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, Lachin was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 1, 2020. However, due to the fact that the Lachin road passes through the territory of Lachin, the city remained under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Following the delivery of the alternative road, the Azerbaijani Army took full control of Lachin city, as well as the villages of Zabukh and Sus on August 26, 2022. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in the city.

Thanks to the Great Victory gained by Azerbaijan under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the second Karabakh war, Armenia was forced to leave Lachin district in addition to Aghdam and Kalbajar.

Just before the celebration of Lachin City Day, on August 25, the first phase of the return of former IDP families to the village of Zabukh of Lachin district began. At this stage, 20 families, or some 88 people, will already be able to get to their newly built houses.

Thanks to the victorious Azerbaijani Army led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, the former IDPs can come back to their native land.

News.Az