Azerbaijan, Chile discuss prospects for development of ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the State Protocol Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade met with the newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of Chile t

At the meeting, Ambassador Mirzazade wished every success to Jara during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the Embassy of Chile has started operating in Azerbaijan, the Chilean diplomat stated that he will spare no efforts for the development of cooperation between the two counties.

The sides then discussed the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az