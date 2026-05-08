Azerbaijan, Chile hold political consultations, sign memorandum

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On May 6-7, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov paid a visit to the Republic of Chile.

During the visit, the 2nd round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Chile was held in the capital city of Santiago, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov on behalf of Azerbaijan and by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Chile Patricio Torres on behalf of Chile.

At the end, a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation was signed between ADA University and the “Andres Bello” Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Chile.

News.Az