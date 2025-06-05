Azerbaijan, China discuss interparliamentary cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs held a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Lin Keqing, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Azar Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis and a member of the Working Group for Azerbaijani-Chinese Interparliamentary Relations, stated that Azerbaijan and China show great interest in mutual cooperation, News.Az reports.

He referred to the strategic nature of the relations between the two countries and emphasized the significant role played by both heads of state in elevating these ties to their current high level. He expressed his views on the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, including the development of relations at the parliamentary level.

Lin Keqing expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the hospitality shown to him and shared his pleasant impressions of his visit. Keqing noted that the high-level political dialogue between the countries has a positive effect on economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation in other areas, and spoke about the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

News.Az