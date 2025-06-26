Azerbaijan, China discuss joint green energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Chairman of China Datang Corporation Lv Yun.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO Energy Ministers’ Meeting and Forum in Ningbo, China, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the implementation of joint green energy projects between Azerbaijan and China.

“We held a productive meeting in China with Mr. Lv Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation. Discussions focused on the implementation of offshore wind power development and solar power plant construction projects with China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd,” Minister Shahbazov wrote on X.

“Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the company and Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) to advance cooperation on the development of a green energy corridor,” the minister stated.

News.Az