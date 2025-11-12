President Aliyev: Restoration of territorial integrity marks new milestone in Azerbaijan’s development

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in the country’s development.

In his message to the international conference titled “Constitution and the Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems,” the head of state emphasized that this achievement also requires reforms across legal, economic, social, and cultural spheres, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president expressed confidence that discussions on various topical issues with renowned experts in constitutional development at the conference, as well as the results achieved, will contribute to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and more effective protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.

He also noted that Azerbaijan’s rapid socio-economic development, its prominent position as a leading state in the region, and ongoing socio-political processes have made it necessary to adapt the Constitution to the challenges of the era.

The Azerbaijani leader added that the amendments and additions made to the Constitution over the years have addressed many important issues aimed at strengthening mechanisms for safeguarding human rights and freedoms, deepening the foundations of civil society, and improving public administration.

