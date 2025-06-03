Azerbaijan, China’s Jiangsu explore opportunities for deepening co-op in various fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday held a meeting with a visiting delegation, headed by Ma Shiguang, Vice Governor of China’s Jiangsu Province.

The meeting explored opportunities for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jiangsu Province across various areas, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, we explored opportunities for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jiangsu Province across a broad range of sectors, including trade, investment, green energy, advanced technologies, the oil and chemical industries, production localization, and transportation and transit,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

“We also emphasized that the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and China, will provide strong momentum for expanding and diversifying bilateral cooperation, elevating it to a new strategic level,” he said.

