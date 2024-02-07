Azerbaijan citizens in Romania exercise their voting rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The polling station at Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Romania opened at 8 a.m. local time as Azerbaijani citizens started casting their ballots in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts. The polling station is equipped with the necessary resources. Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to participate in the voting process. Conditions have been established to ensure that 68 voters can freely and independently express their will.

