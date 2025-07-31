Azerbaijan Combined Arms Army conducts graduation ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

A graduation ceremony took place at the Combined Arms Army to celebrate the successful completion of the latest "Long-Term Active Military Service Servicemen Training Course."

The event began with a tribute to the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Speakers at the event encouraged the graduates to remain steadfast in their loyalty to the Motherland, to uphold the honor and dignity of military service, and to continue advancing their knowledge and skills. They also extended their best wishes for the graduates' future military careers.

The graduates pledged to apply the knowledge and practical skills gained during the course, to conscientiously fulfill their duties, and to serve with honor in the defense of the Motherland.

Following the presentation of certificates, the top graduate affixed a graduation emblem to a symbolic stump.

The ceremony concluded with a formal march-past of the personnel in front of the grandstand, accompanied by a military band.

News.Az