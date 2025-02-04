Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Dec. downed by Russian Pantsir-S missile, says government source

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Dec. downed by Russian Pantsir-S missile, says government source
EPA Photo

The Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system,  an Azerbaijani government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight people were killed when the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after re-routing across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia.

"The Azerbaijani side possesses a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile which was extracted from the aircraft and identified through international expertise," the source said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      