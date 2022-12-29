Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the attention and care of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, reforms aimed at improving service, social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out in the field of army development, the logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army is being further strengthened, as well as the military infrastructure meeting modern standards is being built, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov inspected the recently commissioned military infrastructure in the territory of Kalbajar district.

It was stressed that the recently commissioned accommodation point of the Military Police’s unit was built with consideration of modern requirements by the forces and means of the construction battalion of the Defense Ministry.

The headquarters, administrative and office premises at the accommodation point are provided with a centralized heating system, necessary furniture and equipment, as well as electricity, water pipelines, and communication lines. Landscaping works were carried out.

There is a weapon room, a dormitory, a canteen, a bath and sanitary facility, heating stoves, as well as a storage park for auto vehicles.

Having met with the military personnel, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov enquired about their concerns and on behalf of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, as well as wished them success in military service and presented holiday gifts.

Deputy Defense Ministers - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov and Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev visited the combined warehouses recently commissioned in the territory of Kalbajar district.

It was reported that the newly built combined warehouses will ensure uninterrupted supply and provision of all the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

The headquarters building, dormitory, administrative and office premises are fully provided with all necessary equipment. Generators were installed for uninterrupted electricity. Landscaping works were carried out and trees were planted in the area.

There is a boiler complex that provides the combined warehouses with a centralized heating system, as well as a storage park for trucks that transport supplies to military units and fire trucks.

A guest house with day rooms provided with all types of modern furniture and equipment was also constructed in the area.

In the end, the Defense Minister’s instructions on further improvement of logistic support, as well as social and living conditions of servicemen were delivered to the relevant persons.

News.Az