Azerbaijan, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization discuss opportunities for cooperation

As part of his working visit to Austria, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo.

They hailed the current state of cooperation between the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization and Azerbaijan, and discussed opportunities for future cooperation.

FM Bayramov highlighted the 44-day Patriotic War, focusing on the indiscriminate and disproportionate methods used by Armenia during the war, including rocket attacks on civilian objects of Azerbaijan.

Bayramov also pointed out the cooperation opportunities with relevant international organizations.

