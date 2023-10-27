Azerbaijan condemns Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Council of Europe for biased approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani delegation strongly opposes the declaration on the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan adopted by the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe on October 26, News.az reports.

They emphasize that this declaration contains unfounded accusations and a biased attitude towards Azerbaijan.

“We assert that during Azerbaijan's extensive membership in the Council of Europe, a significant portion of the country's territory was under Armenian occupation. This occupation resulted in around a million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and internally displaced persons due to Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing,” the statement said.

The Azerbaijani delegation expresses disappointment that these issues have not been specifically addressed in the Congress, nor has it taken a stance on the gross violations of international law and the humanitarian consequences of this situation. Furthermore, the humanitarian problems faced by Azerbaijan post-conflict have not received attention. These problems include the complete destruction of hundreds of settlements in Azerbaijani territories during the occupation, widespread landmine contamination, and the challenges these pose to the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their homes.

“We find it deeply regrettable that the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe adopted a declaration that distorts Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures carried out on September 19-20, 2023, aimed at eliminating the security threat posed by illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijani sovereign territories.

We also criticize the declaration for not adequately reflecting Azerbaijan's consistent efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, as well as the reintegration of the Armenian population in the Karabakh region. The declaration fails to address Armenia's provocative actions that aim to undermine these peace efforts.

And we considers it irresponsible to involve the Congress in a political campaign against Azerbaijan and calls for the preservation of constructive cooperation between their country and this institution. They reject this unfair approach to Azerbaijan and urge the Congress to exercise caution regarding the peace process in the region while strictly adhering to its mandate,” the statement reads.

News.Az