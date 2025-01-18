Azerbaijan conducts military training for reservists - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2025, practical classes were conducted during training session held as part of joint actions with Azerbaijan’s State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

As part of the training session, in line with the daily routine rules, classes on drill training and socio-political training were conducted with reservists in order to strengthen discipline, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry. The next day of the session, reservists were trained on the tactical-technical characteristics of small arms and grenade launchers, as well as their proper use, to further develop their combat training, knowledge, and skills. Then, the personnel involved in the training session performed practical shooting with small arms and grenade launchers.

News.Az