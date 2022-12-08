Azerbaijan conducts monitoring of 411 historical monuments in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The monitoring of 411 historical monuments in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been conducted so far, the country’s minister of culture said on Thursday.

Minister Anar Karimov made the remarks while speaking at an international scientific conference on the topic “The Role of UNESCO Conventions Concerning the Protection of Cultural Properties and Aspects of Improving Their Implementation”, News.Az reports.

The monitoring revealed that some monuments in the liberated Azerbaijani territories were deliberately destroyed, appropriated and used for military purposes, noted the minister.

“Armenia committed illegal actions in Karabakh, destroying and looting the cultural property of Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az