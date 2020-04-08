Azerbaijan confirms 105 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that some 19 patients have recovered from the infection in Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, the situation in connection with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan cannot be referred to as positive. The number of the infected people are on the rise. To date, the country has created a reserve of about 5 million medical masks,” Mammadov added.

News.Az

News.Az