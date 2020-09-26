Azerbaijan confirms 108 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 108 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

Some 131 virus infected people have recovered, and two patients have died, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 39,895, with 37,523 recoveries and 585 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,787.

Over the past day, 7,965 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, bringing the total number of tests to 1,095,543.

News.Az

