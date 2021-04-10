Azerbaijan confirms 2,192 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan detected 2,192 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 patients recovered and 33 patients died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

In total, 283 579 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 249013 of them have recovered, and 3,879 people have died. Currently, 30 687 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14 912 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,005,197 tests have been conducted so far.

