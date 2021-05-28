Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 242 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has documented 242 new COVID-19 cases, 392 patients have recovered and five patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 333,559 with 323,198 recoveries, and 4,896 deaths. There are 5,465 active coronavirus patients.

News.Az


