Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, and 123 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 335,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,462 of them have recovered, and 4,961 people have died. Currently, 1014 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To detect the COVID-19 cases,7254 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3668281 tests have been conducted so far.

