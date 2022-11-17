Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, 9 patients have recovered, and one patient has died,News.az reports.

Up until now, 823 849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 627 of them have recovered, and 9 968 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 983 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 351 681 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az