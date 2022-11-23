Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 824,082 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,828 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 279 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,329 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,363,574 tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

