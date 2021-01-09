Azerbaijan confirms 633 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 633 new COVID-19 cases, 1,682 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 224,050 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 207,088 of them have recovered, and 2,890 people have died. Currently, 14,072 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,264 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,259,555 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

