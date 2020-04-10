Azerbaijan confirms 65 more coronavirus cases, 58 patients recover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 65 more coronavirus cases, 58 patients have recovered and one patient died from this infection, News.Az reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Resuscitation measures to stabilize the health of a citizen born in 1960 with pulmonary edema and respiratory failure, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), did not yield results.

So far, 991 people have been infected with coronavirus in our country, 159 of them recovered, 10 have died, and 822 are being treated in special hospitals. Of these, 26 are in severe condition, 33 are in moderate condition, while the health of others is stable.

During the past period, 61,342 tests were conducted to identify new infections.

News.Az

