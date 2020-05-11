Azerbaijan confirms 70 new coronavirus cases, 30 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 30 people have recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,589 with 1,680 recoveries and 32 deaths, the headquarters noted.

As many as 877 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 31 are in severe and 42 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable

To detect new infection cases, 197,545 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

