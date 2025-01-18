Azerbaijan confirms first monkeypox case

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered its first case of monkeypox in a 22-year-old citizen who recently returned from a foreign trip, according to the country’s health authorities.

The individual traveled for tourism from January 2 to January 11, 2025, and sought medical attention in Baku shortly after returning, complaining of fatigue, fever, genital blister-like rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle pain, said a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), News.Az reports.“An infectious disease specialist suspected monkeypox based on the patient’s symptoms and travel history, including contact with someone showing similar rashes during the trip. A PCR test on a rash sample confirmed the monkeypox virus,” the statement said.The patient has been hospitalized and is receiving treatment.“Family members who were in close contact but show no symptoms have been placed under home observation and given preventive care. Medical and monitoring measures will continue until the incubation period ends,” added the statement.

News.Az