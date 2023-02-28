Azerbaijan: Construction of Zangazur Corridor continues at rapid pace (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor) laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues at a rapid pace, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told News.Az.

The road begins in Fuzuli's Ahmadbayli village and is being constructed in accordance with international standards of highways of the first technical category. The first part of the road with a length of 77.5 kilometers has six lanes, and the remaining 46.1 km section has 4 lanes. The width of the roadway is 29.5 and 21.5 meters, respectively.

The completion of the project is estimated at 73 percent:

-out of 265 round pipes, 202 have already been constructed and work is underway for another 32;

- out of 41 rectangular pipes, 26 have been laid and work is underway for another 4;

- out of 55 crossings, 44 have been built and work is underway for another 2;

- out of 27 bridges, 12 have been constructed, and another 12 are under construction.

Also, three automobile tunnels with a total length of six kilometers and conventionally named T1, T2, and T3 are being constructed along the road.

Drilling and concrete works have already been completed in the T1 tunnel with an average length of 1,020 meters and in the T2 tunnel with a length of 1,822 meters.

Drilling and concrete works have been completed in the left direction of the T3 tunnel, with an average length of 3,170 meters, while in the right direction, the work is nearing completion.

According to the project, a roadbed has been built on a 70.2-kilometer stretch of road with a length of 123.6 kilometers. Currently, asphalting works are underway on the site where the construction of the roadway has been completed. So, on average, an alignment layer was laid on a 48-kilometer part, a lower layer of the road base was built on a 38-kilometer part, and an upper layer of the road base was built on a 36-kilometer site. On the 35-kilometer part of the road, the lower and upper layers of asphalt concrete pavement are laid in separate sections. Other sites are still under construction.

According to the requirements of the "Building Codes and Regulations", the main part of the construction works carried out under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is planned to be completed by 2025.

The foundation of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway was laid on October 26, 2021, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The highway is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages.

This road is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur road and is of great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az