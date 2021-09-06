Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from August 30 to September 4, 164 anti-personnel and 72 anti-tank landmines, as well as 235 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency News.Az.

Totally, 188 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agency noted.

