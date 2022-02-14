Azerbaijan continues engineering support for military units stationed in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the command of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijan Army.

In order to ensure safe movement of vehicles, units, and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads from mines and snow, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain. In parallel, demining of sown areas is underway, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Starting from February 1 to February 14, more than 374 hectares of territory have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories.

To date, more than 13,868 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines by engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories. In total, 6092 anti-personnel mines, 2159 anti-tank mines, and 9012 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

