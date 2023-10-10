Azerbaijan continues monitoring of monuments in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although three years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, the monitoring of monuments there has not yet been completed, said Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova.

She made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the topic “Livable and sustainable heritage cities”, held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that the ongoing landmine threat hinders the completion of monitoring of monuments in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“To complete monitoring, it is necessary that these territories be cleared of mines, which, in turn, requires significant financial resources,” Yusifova added.

News.Az