Azerbaijan continues relocating former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to Fuzuli city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues.

In this vein, another group of Fuzuli residents has left the Qobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku for their native lands, Report informs, News.Az reports.

At this stage, 25 families, totaling 102 people, are moving to the city of Fuzuli.

Residents of the city of Fuzulii expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for the liberation of the lands from occupation, wished the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this goal to rest in peace.

The residents of Fuzuli who return to their native lands will move into new houses.

Thus, over the past period, 95 families of 349 people have returned to Fuzuli.

On August 18, 23 families were resettled in Fuzuli City as part of the Great Return program implemented by the Azerbaijani government.

Azerbaijan started the return of former internally displaced persons to its liberated lands in July 2022.

The government of Azerbaijan plans to resettle 2,000 families or 10,000 people in the Karabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions by the end of 2023.

News.Az