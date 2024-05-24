Azerbaijan continues resettling former IDPs in liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 39 families (140 people) were relocated to the village of Sus, in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district on Friday, News.Az reports.

Sus village residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers for liberating Azerbaijani territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Sus village has reached 59, comprising 215 individuals.

News.Az