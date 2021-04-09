Azerbaijan continues setting up modular dormitories in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of setting up modular dormitories is underway as part of urgent actions on the comprehensive provision of units stationed in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the improvement of social and living conditions and organization troops' service in these units, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The entire infrastructure has been created in modular dormitories provided with the most modern equipment and designed for dense deployment of military personnel in the field conditions. The dormitories supplied with the electricity transmission lines, water, and gas pipelines are fit out with a medical point, canteen, kitchen, weapon rooms, as well as bath and sanitary facilities.

Relevant activities in this sphere are being continued in accordance with the plan.

News.Az