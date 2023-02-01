Azerbaijan continues special operation against Iranian spy network: 39 people detained (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 39 people, who carried out acts of sabotage and disruption under the "veil of religion", have been detained in Azerbaijan as a result of a special operation conducted by the country’s Interior Ministry, News.Az reports.

Those people, who described themselves as religious, carried out propaganda in favor of Iran on social networks, abused the freedom of religious belief in Azerbaijan, and fulfilled the tasks of the Iranian special services to undermine the traditions of tolerance established in Azerbaijan.

In order to create sectarian discrimination and conflict between people, they created confusion in the society by using attributes related to Iran, as well as black flags with various inscriptions in the Persian language, in religious ceremonies attended by Azerbaijani citizens and in social networks, and transferred the information they collected to the special services they were tasked with.

News.Az