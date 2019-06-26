Azerbaijan continues to develop military-technical co-op with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry continues to develop military-technical cooperation with Russia, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev said.

Musayev made the remarks in Moscow during the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019", Trend reports referring to TASS.

“We have several big projects with Russia that are still valid, for example, a project with the Tactical Missiles Corporation,” he said. “This contract is reliable and mutually beneficial. We also produce AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifle under license agreements.”

“There are a number of contracts covering parts and service," Musayev added. “The industrial cooperation, established during the period of the Soviet Union, as well as the production infrastructure in Azerbaijan greatly contributes to the close cooperation between Moscow and Baku.”

He said that Azerbaijan is paying great attention to own production of weapons and military equipment.

"We also produce defense products, for example, small arms, which we export, as well as ammunition,” Musayev said.

“This is significant success for the defense industry, which has recently appeared,” he said. “We even supply defense products to some NATO member-states.”

The International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019" kicked off on June 25 and will last till June 20 in Kubinka town near Moscow.

News.Az

News.Az