Azerbaijan created opportunity for worship of Armenians in liberated territories - CMO chairman

"Azerbaijan is a sovereign country and always called other countries in the region, including Armenia to the peace," said Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade who is on a visit to London, in a meeting with Christopher Cocksworth, Bishop of Coventry, member of the House of Lords, News.az reports.

Allahshukur Pashazade noted that an opportunity was created in the liberated territories from the occupation for the worship of Armenians, but it is unacceptable to use this opportunity for the calls for revanchism.

Allahshukur Pashazade talked about the importance given to multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, national and religious tolerance that is always supported by the state, and the work done in this direction under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.





News.Az