Azerbaijan creates 2 new centers under Intellectual Property Agency

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has signed a decision to ensure the activity of the Patent and Trademarks Center under the Intellectual Property Agency.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Trend reports.

Thus, the Patent and Trademarks Center under the Intellectual Property Agency was established. The charter and structure of the Center were also approved.

The initial authorized capital of the Center will be 500,000 manats.

The prime minister also signed a decision to ensure the activity of the Center for Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights under the Intellectual Property Agency.

The charter and structure of the Center have been approved upon the decision.

The initial authorized capital of the Center will be 300,000 manats.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Oct. 16)

