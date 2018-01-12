Azerbaijan creates 2 new state agencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on some measures to improve the management of transport, communications and high technologies, APA reports.

According to decrees, the State Maritime Agency on the basis of the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan, the State Civil Aviation Administration on the basis of the State Agency of Civil Aviation are established under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

The Regulations on the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the structure of the Ministry have also been approved. In connection with the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was given corresponding instructions.

