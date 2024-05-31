Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Credit Bureau's dividend payments soar

Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC paid a dividend of 3.6 million manats (about $2.11 million) to its founders in 2023, up 60.15% year-on-year, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan Credit Bureau was established on January 15, 2018, with an authorized capital of 2 million manats (approximately $1.17 million).

It is jointly owned by eight banks, each holding a 12.5% stake.

These banks include the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Bank Respublika, Xalq Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Bank, Rabitabank, Unibank, and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.

In the previous year, each bank was allocated a dividend of 450,000 manats (roughly $265,000).

