Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss key priorities in strategic partnership

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss key priorities in strategic partnership
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy

As part of his visit to Zagreb, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

During the meeting, the parties focused on key priorities in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We discussed key priorities in the Azerbaijan–Croatia strategic partnership and economic cooperation, focusing on increasing trade, attracting mutual investments, expanding energy collaboration, and strengthening business ties,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

PM Plenković, in turn, took to X to praise the talks held with the Azerbaijani minister. The premier stressed that the planned Croatia-Azerbaijan Business Forum is an important step toward strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and tourism. “We confirmed the excellent political and economic relations, and our goal is to further increase trade and investment,” he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      