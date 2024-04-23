Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss strategic partnership issues, cooperation within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Prague, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on issues arising from the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.

FM Bayramov recalled that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, stressing that the high-level political dialogue, intensive mutual visits and contacts conducted between the two countries over the past 30 years contributed to interactions on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

During the meeting, the Czech side was provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, as well as opportunities for cooperation with the two countries within the COP29 platform were discussed.

FM Bayramov also briefed the Czech premier about the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus, the ongoing restoration work and demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the Baku-Yerevan normalization process. It was stressed that there is a wide potential for the involvement of Czech companies in the restoration and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The parties further exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

