Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss ways of developing cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have discussed ways of developing cooperation as a delegation of Azerbaijani parliamentarians visited Prague. Led by the parliamentary committee for agrarian policy Eldar Ibrahimov, the delegation included committee members Mahir Aslanov, Igbal Mammadov and Elchin Guliyev.

The Azerbaijani MPs held a number of meetings and visited Petrovitse farm, AzerTag reports.

At the meetings with vice chairmen of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondráček and Vojtech Filip, the Azerbaijani delegation discussed the Azerbaijani-Czech bilateral relations, prospects for developing interparliamentary cooperation, as well as economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings with Czech Deputy Minister for Agricultural commodities, foreign relations and organic farming section Jiří Šír, Chairman of the Senate Committee for Economy, Agriculture, and Transport, agriculture expert Jan Hajda, and Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture of the Czech Parliament Ladislav Velebny featured discussions on the reforms carried out in both countries' agricultural sectors.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Vice-Director of Czech State Agricultural Intervention Fund (SZIF) Miloš Irovski to discuss the establishment of cooperation between the Fund and relevant Azerbaijani authorities.

