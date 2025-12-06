Iran, Russia sign deals to enhance ICT cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Iranian Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies, 25 agreements have been signed between Iran and Russia in Moscow, focusing on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The documents were signed in the presence of Iran's Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technologies Meysam Abedi and Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Alexander Shoitov, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The documents primarily delve into the nuts and bolts of relationships in AI, cybersecurity, the digital economy, smart government, blockchain and fintech, control and management, and technology parks, along with the private sector.

At the signing ceremony of the documents, Abedi noted that the 5th meeting of the joint cooperation working group between Iran and Russia had been held and said that the parties are getting to know each other better day by day. In addition to revenues in the public sector, conditions have been created for joint cooperation. The parties are interested in making the most of the opportunities mutually.

Shoitov also noted that at the meeting of the joint cooperation working group between the two countries, representatives of companies from the two countries got to know each other closely and that the cooperation between the two countries is moving in the right direction. Taking into account the issues raised at the meeting of the joint working group, cooperation between the two countries and their companies in the field of communications and telecommunications will further develop.

The meeting of the Joint Cooperation Working Group between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation concluded yesterday. A cohort of 16 corporate entities within the technological sector also integrated into the formal delegation spearheaded by Abedi.

News.Az