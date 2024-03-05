Azerbaijan deeply concerned over ongoing escalation in Israel-Palestine conflict zone: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is deeply concerned over the ongoing escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, the top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that the continued civilian casualties, the forced displacement of people from the Gaza Strip, as well as the fact that the population is facing hunger are of serious concern, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Expressing condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan to the families and relatives of the victims, Minister Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan joins the calls for an urgent cessation of hostilities, as well as the need for the international community to take urgent measures to stop the loss of innocent lives.

Reaffirming Azerbaijan’s support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions, he noted that Azerbaijan has been making constant efforts for many years to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. Speaking about the humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people at the national level, the minister mentioned the contribution of $2 million to the relevant UN agency to help people on the ground.

FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as an active and responsible member of the Islamic world, will continue to support the search for a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international legal norms, following the spirit of brotherhood and the values of the holy Islamic religion.

News.Az