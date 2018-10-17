Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Czech counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the scope of the working visit to the Czech Republic, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov takes part in the Future Forces International Exhibition 2018, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a message on Oct. 17.

On October 17, after the official opening ceremony of the exhibition, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held a bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart Lubomir Metnar.

During the meeting, the sides held a broad exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as security issues in the region.

News.Az

