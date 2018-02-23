Azerbaijan Defense Minister take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Belarus

Azerbaijan Defense Minister take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Minsk, took part in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan was awarded the jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus" for his merits in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Then, Colonel General Z. Hasanov and the heads of delegations of other countries visited the Victory Square in Minsk, paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers and laid wreaths at the Victory Monument.

News.Az

News.Az