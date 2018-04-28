Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Chinese CETC International Company

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the official trip to the People's Republic of China, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Saturday visited CETC Internation

During the meeting with the leadership of the enterprise, the sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation.

Then the Minister of Defense viewed the military equipment produced by the company. It was reported that the company is famous for the production of electronic components and electronic equipment.

The CETC International company, which operates in more than 100 countries of the world, is distinguished by a high level of production of various types of finished products.

