Azerbaijan Defense Minister’s visit to Türkiye started
On March 6, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye.
As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense is scheduled to hold meetings in the fraternal country and to visit a number of Turkish military facilities and institutions.