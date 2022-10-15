Azerbaijan demines nearly 28,000 hectares of liberated territory (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the command of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In order to ensure the safe movement of vehicles, the roads are cleared of mines by the units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, and new supply roads are laid to ensure the operation of the units in difficult terrain, including mountainous areas.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other government agencies, in October of the current year more than 50 km, in total, more than 1078 km of new supply roads road have been laid in the liberated territories. Moreover, throughout the month of October 81 pieces and in total, 1796 road signs have been installed at the side and above recently laid supply roads.

Engineer-sapper units completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance more than 550 hectares of land during the period from October 1 to today.

To date, more than 27,960 hectares of liberated territory have been cleared of mines by engineer-sapper units. In total, 9,726 pieces of anti-personnel, 2,485 pieces of anti-tank and 10,316 pieces of unexploded ordnance have been detected and destroyed.

During the process the main efforts are focused on demining of settlements, agricultural fields, roads and infrastructure facilities.

Measures on detection and neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as other necessary activities for engineering support, are underway in the liberated territories.

News.Az