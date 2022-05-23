Azerbaijan demines nearly 413 hectares of liberated territory last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from May 16 to 21, as many as 109 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 155 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 413 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.