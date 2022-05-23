Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan demines nearly 413 hectares of liberated territory last week

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan demines nearly 413 hectares of liberated territory last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from May 16 to 21, as many as 109 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 155 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 413 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      